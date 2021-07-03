Chon Buri bans liquor sales and gatherings with alcohol at night starting Saturday







In a fresh bid to contain the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Thailand’s eastern coastal province of Chon Buri, the provincial communicable disease committee issued an announcement today (Friday) forbidding the sale and distribution of liquor from 8pm until 4am, effective from Saturday and until further notice.

Gathering to drink alcohol, in a way which may contribute to the spread of COVID-19 or which may cause a nuisance to other people, is also banned during the same period.

