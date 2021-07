PHUKET: All arrivals that flew into Phuket on the first day of the Sandbox initiative last Thursday (July 1) tested negative for COVID-19, Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

“About 400 tourists arrived in Phuket on July 1, and all of them were tested for the first time at the airport,” Governor Narong said today (July 3).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News