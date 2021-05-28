  • May 28, 2021
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

Signs in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a formal request, written in English, calling for consuls and honorary consuls on the island to help urge all foreigners in Phuket to abide by COVID-19 prevention measures.

The letter, marked “Urgent”, is dated as issued today (May 27) and marked as issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



