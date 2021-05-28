Fully vaccinated taxi drivers now have ‘Vaccine’ sign on vehicle







With a green illuminated sign that reads “Vaccine” installed on top of the car, taxi drivers who have been fully vaccinated are earning more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director of Smart Taxi, Piset Thinnakorn na Ayutthaya, who came up with the idea of the sign, explained to Thai PBS that it is aimed at building confidence among commuters and encouraging taxi drivers to get inoculated.

By Thai PBS World





