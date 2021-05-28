  • May 28, 2021
No Thai Variant of COVID-19: Disease Control Chief

Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

No Thai Variant of COVID-19: Disease Control Chief



BANGKOK, May 28 (TNA) – Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, denied there was a Thai variant of COVID-19.

There had not been a Thai variant of COVID-19 as reported and there would be an investigation, he said.

The disease control chief responded to the reports that a British health organization detected a new variant of the coronavirus from Thailand and the variant was found with an arrival in Thailand from Egypt on May 24.

Full story: tna.mcot.net



TN

