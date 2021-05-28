32 arrested drinking, smoking at restaurant in Pattaya







PATTAYA: Thirty-two people, Thais and foreigners, were arrested at a restaurant in Pattaya where customers were drinking alcohol and smoking baraku on Thursday night.

Police led by Pol Maj Chainarong Chai-in, crime suppression chief at Pattaya police station, raided Sky Mountain Laem Bali Hai eatery in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST





