Taxi driver goes viral for flipping off drivers, shouting expletives at other road users in Phuket
A video clip of a taxi driver arguing with other road users has gone viral in social media.
Mr. Passakorn Sirichochot, who recorded the incident, told the Phuket Express, “Last night (October 10th) I was driving my motorbike home. There was a taxi driver that was honking his horn to chase away other vehicles in front of him.”
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.