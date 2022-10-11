October 12, 2022

Taxi driver goes viral for flipping off drivers, shouting expletives at other road users in Phuket

19 hours ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.




A video clip of a taxi driver arguing with other road users has gone viral in social media.

Mr. Passakorn Sirichochot, who recorded the incident, told the Phuket Express, “Last night (October 10th) I was driving my motorbike home. There was a taxi driver that was honking his horn to chase away other vehicles in front of him.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Chulalongkorn University's “Smart Hospital Beds" to Prevent Falls in Elderly Patients

Cabinet approves Andaman International Medical Hub project in Phuket

19 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Four Chinese nationals rescued after losing contact while fishing off of Phuket

7 days ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Eight people identified as high-risk contacts for Monkeypox in Phuket

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mushrooms growing on the seat of a bus in Bangkok

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

3 hours ago TN
Apple MacBook

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

3 hours ago TN
Banknotes of the United States dollar

Police seize fake US dollar banknotes worth 34-million baht in Nonthaburi

7 hours ago TN
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Thai Interior Ministry and police force declare war on drugs

7 hours ago TN