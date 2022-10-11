Häagen-Dazs ice cream worth B12m destroyed in Samut Prakan









Häagen-Dazs ice cream products worth 12 million baht were destroyed at an industrial facility in Samut Prakan on Monday although their samples were not found to be contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to a cancer.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Tuesday that several European countries had recalled Häagen-Dazs ice cream from sale after an alert was relayed that batches with expiry dates of between March 16 and April 23, 2023, were contaminated with 2-Chloroethanol.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

