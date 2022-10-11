October 12, 2022

Häagen-Dazs ice cream worth B12m destroyed in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago TN
Samut Prakan

Toyota Songthaew in Samut Prakan. Photo: Patiparn.Nice2002bkk. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Häagen-Dazs ice cream products worth 12 million baht were destroyed at an industrial facility in Samut Prakan on Monday although their samples were not found to be contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to a cancer.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Tuesday that several European countries had recalled Häagen-Dazs ice cream from sale after an alert was relayed that batches with expiry dates of between March 16 and April 23, 2023, were contaminated with 2-Chloroethanol.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



