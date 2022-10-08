Rising Chao Phraya River in Chai Nat Expected from Oct 8









BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The National Water Command Centre warned people along the Chao Phraya River of rising water levels due to runoff from the North and high tides.

The Royal Irrigation Department has to increase the discharge rate of the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat to 2,900 cubic metres per second from Oct 8 and the the high tide is expected during Oct 8 -13.

TNA

