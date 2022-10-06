October 6, 2022

Intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat reportedly drank Thai whisky for two days before causing a public nuisance

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles driving on a street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Vehicles driving on a street in Nakhon Si Thammarat.




An intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat was reportedly drinking Thai whisky (Lao Kao) continuously for at least two days before causing a public nuisance.

The Khanom Police was notified of the incident yesterday afternoon (October 5th) at Baan Pa Lane in the Khanom district. They arrived at the scene to find the foreign man who was yelling incoherently in front of a local grocery. A car nearby was damaged as well and after an extended period of time and with the assistance of crowd control tools as seen in the photo above the man was finally caught and arrested by about a dozen police officers.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Smartphone SIM cards

Anti-cybercrime team seizes 38 SIM boxes and arrests 2 suspects in Chumphon

23 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Japanese tourist missing in rough seas off Phang-nga as his wife is rescued

5 days ago TN
Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui

Senior police transferred over 2 cases on Koh Samui

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Vehicles driving on a street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat reportedly drank Thai whisky for two days before causing a public nuisance

4 hours ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Kindergarten massacre in Thailand: Ex-cop kills at least 35 people, including 24 children, his wife and son

4 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

German man crashes his sedan into three motorcycles and a stationary car in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Retired teacher detained for allegedly procuring underage girls for prostitution in Kalasin

4 hours ago TN
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs

23 hours ago TN