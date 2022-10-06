Intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat reportedly drank Thai whisky for two days before causing a public nuisance









An intoxicated American tourist in Nakhon Si Thammarat was reportedly drinking Thai whisky (Lao Kao) continuously for at least two days before causing a public nuisance.

The Khanom Police was notified of the incident yesterday afternoon (October 5th) at Baan Pa Lane in the Khanom district. They arrived at the scene to find the foreign man who was yelling incoherently in front of a local grocery. A car nearby was damaged as well and after an extended period of time and with the assistance of crowd control tools as seen in the photo above the man was finally caught and arrested by about a dozen police officers.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

