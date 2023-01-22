Prayut tours Bangkok’s Chinatown on Chinese New Year Day









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led key members of the United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) on a tour of Chinatown, to visit Thais of Chinese descent and to pay respects to their deities at Wat Mangkon Kamalawat on Chinese New Year.

The prime minister told the media that he wanted to visit the Mangkon Kamalawat Temple to pay his respects to the deities and to see, with his own eyes, that businesses in Chinatown are picking up, after having received reports that the Thai economy is steadily recovering, with increased foreign arrivals and hotel occupancy rates, as well as increasing consumer purchasing power.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

