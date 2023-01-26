Seven Foreign Tourists in Phuket Rescued From Boat Battling With Waves

January 26, 2023 TN
Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Phromthep Cape is Phuket's most photographed and best-known location. Photo: Commons Wikimedia.




The Royal Thai Navy rescued seven foreign tourists and a captain from a boat after battling with waves in Phuket.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (January 25th), they were notified that a fishing boat carrying seven foreign tourists in the south of Phuket was battling with strong waves in the sea. The navigator on the boat was broken which meant that the boat captain was unable to take them back to the shore.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

