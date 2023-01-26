Seven Foreign Tourists in Phuket Rescued From Boat Battling With Waves









The Royal Thai Navy rescued seven foreign tourists and a captain from a boat after battling with waves in Phuket.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (January 25th), they were notified that a fishing boat carrying seven foreign tourists in the south of Phuket was battling with strong waves in the sea. The navigator on the boat was broken which meant that the boat captain was unable to take them back to the shore.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





