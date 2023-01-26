TAT to Spend 1.9 Billion for Campaigns to Attract More Tourists

January 26, 2023 TN
Tourists on a beach in phuket

Tourists on a beach in phuket. Photo: FonthipWard / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to roll out more promotions and increase airline seat capacity, in order to attract more tourists to Thailand.

TAT said that it will revise its 2023 tourism revenue target following the allocation of a budget by the government for tourism promotional campaigns on Tuesday. The cabinet approved a total of 3.9 billion baht for promotional campaigns, of which 1.93 billion baht will be used for marketing to help the Thai tourism sector.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn noted that the new target will be in line with political and economic factors, but the reassessment will put TAT’s target higher than its current target revenue goal of 2.38 trillion baht.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



