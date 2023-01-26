TAT to Spend 1.9 Billion for Campaigns to Attract More Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to roll out more promotions and increase airline seat capacity, in order to attract more tourists to Thailand.

TAT said that it will revise its 2023 tourism revenue target following the allocation of a budget by the government for tourism promotional campaigns on Tuesday. The cabinet approved a total of 3.9 billion baht for promotional campaigns, of which 1.93 billion baht will be used for marketing to help the Thai tourism sector.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn noted that the new target will be in line with political and economic factors, but the reassessment will put TAT’s target higher than its current target revenue goal of 2.38 trillion baht.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





