Bank of Thailand raises policy rate by 25 points









BANGKOK, Jan 26 (TNA) — The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday voted unanimously to raise the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 per cent.

Mr. Piti Disyatat, Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced the outcome of the meeting, saying that the Committee votes unanimously to raise the policy rate by 0.25 percentage point from 1.25 to 1.50 percent, effective immediately.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

