Mon. Sep 16th, 2019

FTI hopes for further cut in policy interest rate to tame strong Baht

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is hoping that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand will make another cut in the policy interest rate, currently set at 1.5%, to prevent the baht currency from strengthening further.

FTI vice president Mr. Kriangkrai Thiennukul said today that the FTI is seriously concerned that several factors, including the strengthening of the Thai currency to one of the strongest in the region, will worsen the economic slowdown in both the short and long term.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

