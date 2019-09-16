Energy Minister: No Impacts of Attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Facilities Yet

Energy Minister: No Impacts of Attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Facilities Yet1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) — The impacts of the attacks on major oil facilities of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco were under control and Thailand’s oil imports were not affected, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said.
Regarding the attacks on the crude oil processing facilities that supply crude oil to Saudi Arabian national energy giant Aramco, Mr Sontirat said Aramco and other concerned parties informed the Energy Ministry that situations were under control and Saudi Arabian oil exports were not affected. The burnt facilities stood in desert and the oil storage facilities that supplied oil to PTT Group remained intact, the minister said.
TNA