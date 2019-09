SURAT THANI: The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the sea off Bang Po beach on Koh Samui island on Sunday afternoon.

Pol Capt Issaret Samniangwan, a Koh Samui police investigator, led a team of police officers to examine the body, which was found at 1.15pm about 500 metres from the beach.

