Sun. Sep 15th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

1 min read
1 min ago TN
Phuket town at night

View of Siam Commercial Bank building and Phuket town at night. Photo: oakdog / Pixabay.


PHUKET: Karon Chief Police Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun has refused to explain why his officers ignored serving an arrest warrant for Norwegian national R. B. after he failed to present himself in court over the killing of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at a Phuket resort late last month.

The Phuket Provincial Court issued a warrant for B.’s arrest after he failed to present himself in court on Sept 2.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool

4 days ago TN
1 min read

British woman escapes serious injury as car slams into tree in Kathu

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Monorail link planned for Don Mueang airport

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

10th dugong found dead in the sea off Trang province

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

18 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close