Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer





PHUKET: Karon Chief Police Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun has refused to explain why his officers ignored serving an arrest warrant for Norwegian national R. B. after he failed to present himself in court over the killing of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at a Phuket resort late last month.

The Phuket Provincial Court issued a warrant for B.’s arrest after he failed to present himself in court on Sept 2.

By The Phuket News

