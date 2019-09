TRAT, Sept 19 (TNA) – The flood situation on Koh Chang in Trat province has returned to normal after the tourist island was hit by a flash flood yesterday.

Floodwater decreased but local authorities keeps monitoring rainfall. The runoff from a mountain cut off Ban Klong Plu bridge.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

