Mon. Sep 16th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

New bear scare in Buri Ram

1 min read
6 hours ago
Road Sign in Buriram

Road Sign in Buriram province. Photo: Edogawa.


BURI RAM: People living near a village where a man was recently attacked by a young bear are being warned there is a bigger bear in the area, believed to be its mother.

The village chief of Ban Dong Yai Pattana made a public announcement on Monday, warning people to remain alert because a large bear had been seen on the outskirts of the village in Pa Kham district, in the far south bordering Sa Kaeo province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piraksa
BANGKOK POST

TN








