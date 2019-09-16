New bear scare in Buri Ram





BURI RAM: People living near a village where a man was recently attacked by a young bear are being warned there is a bigger bear in the area, believed to be its mother.

The village chief of Ban Dong Yai Pattana made a public announcement on Monday, warning people to remain alert because a large bear had been seen on the outskirts of the village in Pa Kham district, in the far south bordering Sa Kaeo province.

