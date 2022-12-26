December 26, 2022

Man Rescued off of Phuket Claims to Have Been Floating in the Sea for 13 Days

8 hours ago TN
Koh Racha Yai Island in Phuket

Koh Racha Yai Island in Phuket. Photo: Karin Isme.




A foreign man has been rescued near Racha Island in Phuket. He claimed he was holding onto an oil tank and floating in the sea for 13 days.

Emergency responders were notified by a tour boat operator that an unidentified man had been found alive floating in the sea 300 meters from Racha Island.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Parked Police Pickup

Body Found In Rassada Canal, Phuket

2 days ago TN
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

16 year-old charged after attacking four teenagers with scissors near a school in Phuket Town

4 days ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Visits Phuket to Monitor Flood Situation

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

King and Queen of Thailand recover from COVID-19

8 hours ago TN
Tsunami at Patong Beach in Phuket

Thailand Holds Ceremonies to Mark 18th Anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami

8 hours ago TN
Koh Racha Yai Island in Phuket

Man Rescued off of Phuket Claims to Have Been Floating in the Sea for 13 Days

8 hours ago TN
Central Pattaya at night

Pattaya Police Searching for Foreign Man and Thai Woman Caught on Video Having Sex in Public

8 hours ago TN
A sailboat sailing through the coast in Thailand

Three More Deceased Navy Sailors Found

8 hours ago TN