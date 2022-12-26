Man Rescued off of Phuket Claims to Have Been Floating in the Sea for 13 Days









A foreign man has been rescued near Racha Island in Phuket. He claimed he was holding onto an oil tank and floating in the sea for 13 days.

Emergency responders were notified by a tour boat operator that an unidentified man had been found alive floating in the sea 300 meters from Racha Island.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

