December 26, 2022

Thailand Holds Ceremonies to Mark 18th Anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami

8 hours ago
Tsunami at Patong Beach in Phuket

Patong Beach in Phuket following Tsunami disaster on December 27, 2004. Photo: Peregrine981.




PHUKET, Dec 26 (TNA) – There were religious ceremonies in several southern provinces to mark the 18th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami.

In Thalang district of Phuket, there were Buddhist, Christian and Islamic rites at the Mai Khao Cemetery to make merits for dead and missing victims of the tsunami which happened on Dec 26, 2004. Participants in the ceremonies observed a one-minute silence and laid wreaths and white roses at the memorial wall listing the names of victims from 45 countries.

Tsunami at Patong Beach in Phuket

