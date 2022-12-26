King and Queen of Thailand recover from COVID-19









Thailand’s King and Queen, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 17th, have now tested negative for the virus and can resume their Royal duties as normal, the Bureau of the Royal Household said in its announcement on Monday.

After having tested positive for COVID-19, doctors administered medication to Their Majesties until their conditions returned to normal and the latest rapid antigen tests produced negative results.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By The Phuket News

