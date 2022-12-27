Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks to go ahead









Pattaya Municipality has reversed its decision to cancel the New Year Countdown fireworks display, which will go ahead. Other fireworks displays remain cancelled.

Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the U-turn as he led municipal executives to inspect preparations for Pattaya Countdown 2023 at Bali Hai pier.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

