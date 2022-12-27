December 27, 2022

Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks to go ahead

6 hours ago TN
Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks

Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks. Photo: Wutthichai Charoenburi / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Pattaya Municipality has reversed its decision to cancel the New Year Countdown fireworks display, which will go ahead. Other fireworks displays remain cancelled.

Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the U-turn as he led municipal executives to inspect preparations for Pattaya Countdown 2023 at Bali Hai pier.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

