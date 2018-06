TWO SEPARATE cases in which young Thai men failed to get the reconciliations they desired, and then fatally shot their ex-girlfriends before turning the guns on themselves, have left Thai society perplexed and worried about youths’ response nowadays in the wake of rejection.

The two tragedies ended with the deaths of two young women and one perpetrator, while the other remained in a coma as of press time.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation