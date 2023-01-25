Thailand Beats 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals

January 25, 2023 TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals Level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – In 2022, Thailand saw a significant increase in foreign visitors, with a total of 11.15 million people traveling to the kingdom. This was a significant jump from the previous year, when just 428,000 visitors were recorded due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the figure exceeded the government’s expectations and marks a strong recovery for Thailand’s vital tourism industry, which had been heavily impacted by strict entry and quarantine policies during the pandemic. There were 2.24 million foreign tourists in December alone, compared to 230,497 in the same month the year before.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Air quality in Bangkok and 6 northern provinces to worsen Friday-Saturday

January 25, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Police Ask Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife

January 25, 2023 TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Covid-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

January 24, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cars parked in Rusamilae, Pattani

Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

January 25, 2023 TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand Beats 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals

January 25, 2023 TN
Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Foreign Tourist Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya

January 25, 2023 TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Air quality in Bangkok and 6 northern provinces to worsen Friday-Saturday

January 25, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Police Ask Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife

January 25, 2023 TN