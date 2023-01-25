Foreign Tourist Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya

January 25, 2023 TN
Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




The unidentified tourist was spotted drowning and dragged out of the sea by lifeguards in front of Soi 13’s entrance in the Banglamung district at 3 PM yesterday, January 24th.

he male tourist passed out, so the heroic lifeguards had to examine his body and found that his airway was blocked by water.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



