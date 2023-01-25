Foreign Tourist Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya
The unidentified tourist was spotted drowning and dragged out of the sea by lifeguards in front of Soi 13’s entrance in the Banglamung district at 3 PM yesterday, January 24th.
he male tourist passed out, so the heroic lifeguards had to examine his body and found that his airway was blocked by water.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
