Tour Boat with 42 Foreign Tourists Gets Stuck on a Sandbank in Phang Nga

TN April 22, 2023 0
Speedboat in Koh Khai Nok, a small island tucked away in Phang Nga Bay

Speedboat in Koh Khai Nok, a small island tucked away in Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Diego Delso.




The head of the Ao Phang Nga National Park, Mr. Nattawat Nuisringam, told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they helped a tour boat that became stuck on a sandbank between Takeng Hill and Nom Sao Hill when it was low tide.

The boat was traveling from Phuket with 42 foreign tourists. They were traveling to the Hat Nopparat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi and Ao Phang Nga National Park.

