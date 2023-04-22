Tour Boat with 42 Foreign Tourists Gets Stuck on a Sandbank in Phang Nga









The head of the Ao Phang Nga National Park, Mr. Nattawat Nuisringam, told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they helped a tour boat that became stuck on a sandbank between Takeng Hill and Nom Sao Hill when it was low tide.

Australian and Myanmar Tourists in Krabi Rescued after Long-Tail Boat Engine Malfunction

The boat was traveling from Phuket with 42 foreign tourists. They were traveling to the Hat Nopparat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi and Ao Phang Nga National Park.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





