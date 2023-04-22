Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

A storm in Thailand.

A storm in Thailand. Photo: pxfuel.com.




A six-year-old girl was killed when a large weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) tree fell onto the family home in Phrae province during summer storms, which also struck Phetchabun and Chiang Rai provinces last night, causing blackouts and uprooting trees.

Heavy Storms Displace More Than a Thousand Families in Northeast Thailand

In the Tao Pun sub-district of Song district in Phrae, strong winds and hail struck Ban Pa Daeng village, causing the century-old weeping fig tree to crush the house as it fell.

