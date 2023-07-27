New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

TN July 27, 2023 0
Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs

Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs. Photo: Qi Zhao, Michael J. Benton, Xing Xu, and Martin J. Sander.




BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – Thailand has made a groundbreaking discovery of a new species of dinosaur known as “Minimocursor phunoiensis,” which means to “small runner from Phu Noi.”

Fossilised carnivorous dinosaur footprints found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

The dinosaur fossil, unearthed in the Kalasin Province’s Phu Noi excavation site is the 13th dinosaur fossil found in Thailand and is estimated to be approximately 150 million years old.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Ya Ba tablets

4 million speed pills seized in Khon Kaen

TN July 18, 2023 0
Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

Horrific Bus Accident in Sisaket Kills Four People and Injures 24

TN July 10, 2023 0
Marc Márquez, riding his Repsol Honda, doing a wheelie whilst crossing the line and winning the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix in Buri Ram.

OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix Returns to Buri Ram

TN July 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri

Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand from July 29th to August 1st

TN July 27, 2023 0
Trap used to catch mosquitoes that may carry Zika and dengue

110 people infected with Zika since January: health ministry

TN July 27, 2023 0
Sign at Chao Phraya Rattanathibet building. The Constitutional Court of Thailand

Constitutional Court to Consider Pita’s Renomination Next Week

TN July 27, 2023 0
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

TN July 27, 2023 0
Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs

New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

TN July 27, 2023 0