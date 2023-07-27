New Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Kalasin

Cluster of six juvenile Psittacosaurus dinosaurs. Photo: Qi Zhao, Michael J. Benton, Xing Xu, and Martin J. Sander.









BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – Thailand has made a groundbreaking discovery of a new species of dinosaur known as “Minimocursor phunoiensis,” which means to “small runner from Phu Noi.”

Fossilised carnivorous dinosaur footprints found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

The dinosaur fossil, unearthed in the Kalasin Province’s Phu Noi excavation site is the 13th dinosaur fossil found in Thailand and is estimated to be approximately 150 million years old.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





