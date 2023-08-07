Breastfeeding facilities to be made available at all Bangkok district offices









Mothers visiting Bangkok’s district offices will, from now on, face no difficulties if they wish to breastfeed or pump breast milk, because the Bangkok governor has ordered the setting up of rooms for such purposes.

Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered the rooms to be available at all 50 city district offices and to be equipped with the necessary facilities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

