Dead Norwegian found hanging from Pattaya rooftop

PATTAYA: A shirtless Norwegian man was found hanging from the rooftop of a 31-storey condominium building off Beach Road on Monday.
Police were called to Northshore Condominium on Soi 5 off Pattaya’s Beach Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, about 10am, when the body was noticed.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Radioactive material found in cargo to India ‘not a threat to humans’
-
Pattaya police under investigation for extortion in drugs case
-
Two Russian tourists attack Indian tourists in Central Pattaya
-
Pattaya duo busted for shaking down littering tourists
-
Court issues arrest warrant for organizer of controversial marathon event