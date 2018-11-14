Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel
Pattaya

Dead Norwegian found hanging from Pattaya rooftop

By TN / November 14, 2018

PATTAYA: A shirtless Norwegian man was found hanging from the rooftop of a 31-storey condominium building off Beach Road on Monday.

Police were called to Northshore Condominium on Soi 5 off Pattaya’s Beach Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, about 10am, when the body was noticed.

