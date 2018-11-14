Radioactive material found in cargo to India ‘not a threat to humans’





THE RADIOACTIVE waste found at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport has been analysed though more investigation is required to track its origin and movement, the authorities said.

Customs Department, Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) and the Port Authority of Thailand told the press yesterday that only one piece of radioactive material was found inside the aluminium scrap heading to India, and that it has been kept behind for further investigation.

By PRATCH RUJIVANAROM

THE NATION

CHON BURI

