PM Prayut vows to push for greater ASEAN connectivity





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today pledged to push for greater connectivity to strengthen business and investments in ASEAN when Thailand assumes the chairmanship of the regional grouping next year.

Speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Singapore, General Prayut said as chairman of ASEAN Thailand will work to make the regional grouping an outstanding destination for trade and investment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



