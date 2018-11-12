Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha attended the inauguration of the Paris Peace Forum
Thai PM Attends Opening of Paris Peace Forum

PARIS, Nov 12 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha attended the inauguration of the Paris Peace Forum and gave three books about His Majesty late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s sufficiency economy to the Library of Peace in Paris.

Gen Prayut attended the commemoration of the centennial of WWI’s Armistice, and opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum on November 11-12.

