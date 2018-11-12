Thai PM Attends Opening of Paris Peace Forum





PARIS, Nov 12 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha attended the inauguration of the Paris Peace Forum and gave three books about His Majesty late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s sufficiency economy to the Library of Peace in Paris.

Gen Prayut attended the commemoration of the centennial of WWI’s Armistice, and opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum on November 11-12.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



