Jiaravanon family member buys Fortune magazine

By TN / November 12, 2018

Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon, a member of one of Thailand’s richest families, has bought Fortune magazine for US$150 million through his wholly-owned company, Fortune Media Group Holdings Limited.

Fortune magazine writer Andrew Nusca said that the transaction was a personal investment of Mr Chatchaval, son of Mr Sumet, executive chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

