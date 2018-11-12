Jiaravanon family member buys Fortune magazine





Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon, a member of one of Thailand’s richest families, has bought Fortune magazine for US$150 million through his wholly-owned company, Fortune Media Group Holdings Limited.

Fortune magazine writer Andrew Nusca said that the transaction was a personal investment of Mr Chatchaval, son of Mr Sumet, executive chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group.

By Thai PBS World

