Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
PHUKET: Vietjet Airlines has issued a statement regarding health authorities issuing a COVID alert over a passenger on a flight from Bangkok to Phuket late last month.
The alert, issued on Wednesday, called for any passengers sitting near one particular passenger on the flight to present themselves for a COVID test at their nearest government hospital.
By The Phuket News