  • July 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Vietjet issues statement…

Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight

Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight

VietJet Air Airbus A320 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei). Photo: KCS.



PHUKET: Vietjet Airlines has issued a statement regarding health authorities issuing a COVID alert over a passenger on a flight from Bangkok to Phuket late last month.

The alert, issued on Wednesday, called for any passengers sitting near one particular passenger on the flight to present themselves for a COVID test at their nearest government hospital.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed till July 16 amid COVID-19 spread
Isan

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed...

July 2, 2021
Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID Continues in Bangkok
Bangkok

Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID...

July 2, 2021
Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from COVID-19
Bangkok

Old dad plunges to death after daughter...

July 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.