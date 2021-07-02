Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from COVID-19







An elderly man fell to his death from the three-storey building where he lived after his bed-ridden daughter was infected with the coronavirus disease and died.

Pengkee Sae Tia, 84, was found dead with severe head injuries on the pavement in front of the building on Soi Phayanak, off Banthadthong Road in Ratchathewi district, about 5am on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

