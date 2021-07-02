  • July 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Old dad plunges…

Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from COVID-19

Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from COVID-19

The Baiyoke II Tower, Ratchaprarop Road, Ratchathewi, Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.



An elderly man fell to his death from the three-storey building where he lived after his bed-ridden daughter was infected with the coronavirus disease and died.

Pengkee Sae Tia, 84, was found dead with severe head injuries on the pavement in front of the building on Soi Phayanak, off Banthadthong Road in Ratchathewi district, about 5am on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed till July 16 amid COVID-19 spread
Isan

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed...

July 2, 2021
Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID Continues in Bangkok
Bangkok

Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID...

July 2, 2021
Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
Phuket

Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on...

July 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.