  • July 1, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CCSA reaffirms need…

CCSA reaffirms need for dine-in ban, fears 4th wave

CCSA reaffirms need for dine-in ban, fears 4th wave

Fresh tender coconut at a Thai restaurant. Photo: Yuvipanda.



The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is calling on eateries and restaurants to not defy restrictions on dining-in that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus, as it admitted that a fourth wave of infections will soon sweep through the country.

Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, head of CCSA’s operations centre, said on Wednesday a fourth wave is imminent because the Delta variant which was first detected in India is rapidly spreading domestically — a fact worrying experts at Siriraj Hospital, the country’s main medical facility.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok workers’ exodus spreading COVID-19 to provinces
News

Bangkok workers’ exodus spreading COVID-19 to provinces

July 1, 2021
First Group of Foreign Tourists Arrive in Reopened Phuket
Phuket

First Group of Foreign Tourists Arrive in...

July 1, 2021
Guidelines for travelers entering Thailand after its reopening
News

Guidelines for travelers entering Thailand after its...

July 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.