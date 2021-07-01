CCSA reaffirms need for dine-in ban, fears 4th wave







The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is calling on eateries and restaurants to not defy restrictions on dining-in that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus, as it admitted that a fourth wave of infections will soon sweep through the country.

Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, head of CCSA’s operations centre, said on Wednesday a fourth wave is imminent because the Delta variant which was first detected in India is rapidly spreading domestically — a fact worrying experts at Siriraj Hospital, the country’s main medical facility.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST





