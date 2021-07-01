“INTIMATE TIMES” a Trapn’B collaboration from Asia’s most talented new artists







M.A.U Collective is proud to present a truly special project, as a really good Trapn’B song which you could catch the melodic vibes blasting anywhere from someone’s headphones in the Tokyo subway to the subwoofers of a convertible passing by in LA. Even in times of isolation, the new single “Intimate Times” shows that the spirit of collaboration can continue to thrive. Tokyo rapper IO, Manila-based producer/songwriter King Promdi, and Vietnamese-German singer/songwriter/rapper Tuimi mesh naturally on this sexy R&B jam.

The vocal hook of “Intimate Times” was conceived by IO before being fleshed out by King Promdi and Tuimi’s craftsmanship. The song reflects the sensual, humid, aching feelings of love experienced on summer nights in the city, lit by neon signs and the fading glow of cigarette embers. While not being able to physically come together in the same studio, IO, Promdi and Tuimi were at once united in this distinct vision. The result is a seamless effort, teamwork that feels natural to all listeners.

Especially in our current time, it’s rare that a collaboration like this can overcome logistic obstacles so easily. “Intimate Times” is an exquisitely constructed love song, but also speaks to the skill, professionalism, and chemistry of IO, King Promdi and Tuimi. This project entices us with the limitless potential of each artist, both solo and as a team.

Legendary Japanese hip-hop label Future Shock, assisted by bpm plus asia and in association with M.A.U Collective are responsible for bringing this project to life. Since its inception, bpm plus asia has been a major player in Asian Hip-Hop culture, facilitating collaborations and promoting the fruits of artists’ labor to the rest of the world. Having worked with artists such as JP THE WAVY, Kid Milli, Young Coco, Jin Dogg, ØZI and ¥ellow Bucks, bpm plus asia continues to seek new talent and instrument new projects to continue pushing the culture forward.





