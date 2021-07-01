Several provinces welcome COVID-infected natives home for treatment







Due to the critical shortage of hospital beds in and around Bangkok, several provinces have announced their readiness to accept their infected natives, who have been waiting for empty beds in Bangkok and its vicinities, for medical treatment.

Notices were separately posted on the webpages of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Phetchabun, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Sakhon Nakhon and Sisaket provinces, announcing that any COVID-19 infected patients, who are natives of those provinces and are waiting to be admitted into hospitals, can contact their respective provinces if they want to return home for medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





