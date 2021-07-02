  • July 2, 2021
Intoxicated man surrenders to police after opening fire with a gun on Jomtien Beach while driving

Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya. Photo: Георгий Долгопский – CC BY-SA 4.0.



A construction contractor surrendered yesterday (July 1st) to police after opening fire with what was described as a prop gun while driving on Jomtien Beach last week.

The surrender came after police had conducted an investigation with the help of CCTV in which they finally identified the suspect and contacted him, asking him to come in before they were forced to track him down.

Full story: hepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



Leave a Reply

