  • July 2, 2021
Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID Continues in Bangkok

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.



BANGKOK, July 2 (TNA) – The severe shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok will continue in the next 7-14 days, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

After meeting representatives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and medical schools on Thursday, Mr Sathit said that the shortages of hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were very serious and all concerned parties were attempting to solve the problem.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



