  • July 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. All schools, kindergartens…

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed till July 16 amid COVID-19 spread

All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed till July 16 amid COVID-19 spread

Thai students practicing Yoga. Image: Suc (Pixabay).



All schools, kindergartens and child development centres in Thailand’s northeastern province of Khon Kaen have been ordered to close until July 16th amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections in the province and elsewhere.

Boarding education institutes, including those teaching children with special needs, have been sealed, with children remaining in the compounds and parental visits barred until July 16th, according to yesterday’s announcement, citing concerns over the current rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID Continues in Bangkok
Bangkok

Severe Shortage of Hospital Beds for COVID...

July 2, 2021
Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from COVID-19
Bangkok

Old dad plunges to death after daughter...

July 2, 2021
Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
Phuket

Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on...

July 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.