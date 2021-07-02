All schools, kindergartens in Khon Kaen closed till July 16 amid COVID-19 spread







All schools, kindergartens and child development centres in Thailand’s northeastern province of Khon Kaen have been ordered to close until July 16th amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections in the province and elsewhere.

Boarding education institutes, including those teaching children with special needs, have been sealed, with children remaining in the compounds and parental visits barred until July 16th, according to yesterday’s announcement, citing concerns over the current rapid spread of the coronavirus.

By Thai PBS World





