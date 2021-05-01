May 1, 2021

Those who flew to Phuket between April 15th & 26th on some flights advised to get tested for COVID-19

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport Gate D5.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Gate D5. Photo: Manop. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Passengers who flew to or from Phuket between April 15th and 26th, on seven flights operated by three airlines, should check their seat numbers with the airlines and report for COVID-19 testing and self-isolate if their seat is affected.

These are the seat numbers, flight numbers, airlines and dates affected:

Air Asia flight FD3027 on April 15th, departing 5.50pm from Don Mueang to Phuket. Seat numbers 4-8.

Vietjet flight VZ401 on April 16th, departing at 11.05am from Chiang Rai to Phuket. Seat numbers 13-17.

Air Asia flight FD4110 on April 20th, departing at 12.06pm from Suvarnabhumi airport to Phuket. Seat numbers 18-22.

Thai Smile flight W285 on April 21st, departing at 12.30pm from Suvarnabhumi airport to Phuket. Seat numbers 35-39.

Vietjet flight VZ301 on April 23rd, departing at 1.40 pmfrom Phuket to Bangkok. Seat numbers 13-17.

Vietjet flight VZ316 on April 25th, departing at 6.30pm from Suvarnabhumi airport to Phuket. Seat numbers 17-21.

Vietjet flight VZ308 on April 26th, departing at 6pm from Suvarnabhumi airport to Phuket. Seat numbers 7-11.

Passengers can get more information by calling 094-593-8876 or 062-243-5116.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


