May 1, 2021

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN
Boeing 787-8 Deamliner 'VT-ANL' Air India on flight AIC116 to Delhi

Boeing 787-8 Deamliner 'VT-ANL' Air India on flight AIC116 to Delhi. Photo: Alan Wilson / flickr.


Health officials are urgently trying to establish whether a group of Thais who recently returned home from India and tested positive for Covid-19 have contracted the new and highly dangerous variant of the virus currently sweeping through that country.

The Public Health Ministry said on Friday that a laboratory was already analysing samples taken from the infected people to determine whether they had the same variant spreading in India, which on Friday posted another global record for daily coronavirus infections — 385,000 cases in the previous 24 hours — and almost 3,500 deaths.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST


