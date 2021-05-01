May 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree in Phuket

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
A pickup truck on a road in Phuket

A pickup truck on a road in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: A Phuket petrol station staffer escaped with only leg injuries after the pickup he was driving slammed into a tree on the central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai this morning (May 1).

Lt Col Thitiwat Asasingha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the southbound lanes in front of the Muang Mai Highway Police Guard Box in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, at about 8am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Those who flew to Phuket between April 15th & 26th on some flights advised to get tested for COVID-19

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN

Disabled