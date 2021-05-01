Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree in Phuket

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A Phuket petrol station staffer escaped with only leg injuries after the pickup he was driving slammed into a tree on the central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai this morning (May 1).
Lt Col Thitiwat Asasingha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the southbound lanes in front of the Muang Mai Highway Police Guard Box in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, at about 8am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News