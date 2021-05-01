May 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chiang Mai establishes Hospitech as another option for COVID-19 patients

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room. Photo: eltpics / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Chiang Mai (NNT) – Chiang Mai has established a Hospitech at Mae Jo University as a new option for the accommodation of COVID-19 patients. The patients will have access to free medical treatment, just as they have at public hospitals.

Mae Jo University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with San Sai Hospital and San Sai District on operating an extension of the university’ field hospital, to support the treatment of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and screened by Chiang Mai’s field hospital. The focus is on students and personnel of Mae Jo University, the disabled, a whole family that is exposed to COVID-19 or young children who need to be accompanied and a group of people who were exposed to COVID-19 according to the diagnosis of a doctor.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

144 inmates infected at Chiang Mai prison

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Red Zones Expand to 7 Districts

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

3 elephants killed by a falling tree in Chiang Mai during freak storm

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN

Disabled