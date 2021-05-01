Chiang Mai establishes Hospitech as another option for COVID-19 patients





Chiang Mai (NNT) – Chiang Mai has established a Hospitech at Mae Jo University as a new option for the accommodation of COVID-19 patients. The patients will have access to free medical treatment, just as they have at public hospitals.

Mae Jo University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with San Sai Hospital and San Sai District on operating an extension of the university’ field hospital, to support the treatment of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and screened by Chiang Mai’s field hospital. The focus is on students and personnel of Mae Jo University, the disabled, a whole family that is exposed to COVID-19 or young children who need to be accompanied and a group of people who were exposed to COVID-19 according to the diagnosis of a doctor.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand



