PHUKET: Thousands of people arriving at Phuket International Airport from elsewhere in the country today (Apr 22) were subjected to the first day of mandatory rapid tests for COVID-19 as a requisite for entering the province.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today inspected the operations to ensure they went smoothly, though long queues of people were found waiting to undergo the procedure.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

