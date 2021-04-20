April 20, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket performing COVID-19 tests to visitors from Red Zones

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok.Photo: Courtesy of BNH Hospital / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


PHUKET, April 20 (TNA) – Officials on the tourist island were seriously screening visitors from 17 provinces earlier declared red COVID-19 maximum control zones. Only those with two vaccine jabs or COVID-free certificates will be welcomed from tomorrow.

The Phuket provincial communicable disease committee agreed with the strict measure yesterday. Visitors must have received two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine or present a certificate that they underwent an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and proved to be free of the disease within 72 hours before arrival.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 passenger warning for Phuket flights

4 days ago TN
1 min read

New COVID-19 ‘European’ strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Closes All Entertainment Venues

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pfizer shots may be available in July: Prayut

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID Claims 4 More Lives, 1,443 new cases in 24 hours

51 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pubs, clubs spread COVID-19 to 71 provinces

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Rally at US Embassy against alleged US interference in Thai politics

1 hour ago TN