Phuket performing COVID-19 tests to visitors from Red Zones





PHUKET, April 20 (TNA) – Officials on the tourist island were seriously screening visitors from 17 provinces earlier declared red COVID-19 maximum control zones. Only those with two vaccine jabs or COVID-free certificates will be welcomed from tomorrow.

The Phuket provincial communicable disease committee agreed with the strict measure yesterday. Visitors must have received two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine or present a certificate that they underwent an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and proved to be free of the disease within 72 hours before arrival.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

